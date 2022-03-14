PM continues consultations with party leaders

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday continued his consultations with senior party leadership at his Bani Gala residence on the prevailing political situation and discussed a strategy on how to fail the no-confidence motion moved against him by the joint opposition in the National Assembly.

Senior party leaders who were tasked by the PM to reach out to the PTI allies presented their report before the meeting.

Credible sources told The Nation that the PM directed the party leaders not to make any such statement which may provoke government allies.

The PM would continue his consultations with the party leadership on the prevailing situation today.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that no NRO would be given to the opposition and said that purpose of the no-confidence motion by the opposition is to protect their looted wealth.