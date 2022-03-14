PM Imran to address public meeting in Swat on March 16

Swat: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Swat on March 16 (Wednesday) as part of his mass contact campaign after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly to remove his from power.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also address a public meeting on Swat during his visit.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Imran while addressing a mammoth public meeting in Hafizabad said that attempts are being made to buy the conscience of people to bring down the government.

He said that unless a nation stood united against corruption and injustices, these forms of evils would continue to swell, resulting in the degeneration of a society.

The prime minister said that a true leader would not bow or please anyone at the sake of his nation and country. “Our previous prime minister sat before the US president trembling and holding a paper in his hand. Will such kind of leaders can raise self-respect of a nation!” he said without naming former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with former US president.

The prime minister said a true leader always raised a nation’s spirits and cited the precedent of founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “The world respects that individual or the country that has self-respect,” he opined.

The prime minister reiterated that Pakistan wanted equal ties with all the countries. “But as a prime minister of country with 220 million population, it is his first and foremost duty to protect their rights and interests of the country.

I will not allow any policy which can inflict any harm to the motherland. I will not compromise upon the national interests just for seeking the pleasure of any country,” he stressed.The prime minister referred to his US visit, where he stayed in a room of Pakistan Embassy Taking pride in shalwar kameez, the prime minister said that he did not spend 1.2 or 1.4 million dollars as wasted by Zardari and Nawaz Sharif during their visits.

The prime minister also justified his criticism of the EU ambassadors’ open letter over Russian-Ukraine conflict, which he maintained was against all diplomatic protocols.“Whether they had addressed such a letter to India. We are no slave to anyone,” he added.Expressing his wonder, the prime minister said his opponents, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Shahbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto issued statements against him for raising his voice against such incident.

He said that he knew the West and their mindset very well as they looked down upon those who had ‘polished their shoes’ or those who were ready to serve them for petty gains.On the contrary, they respected those who stood for the self-esteem of their nations and countries. They had no respect for those who had stashed away their ill-gotten pelf abroad, he added.