PM Khan to chair key meeting of PTI core committee today

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday (today) at PM House.

The premier directed all core committee members to reach PM House. The participants of the PTI core committee will hold consultations over the no-confidence motion. The PTI huddle is likely to take important decisions.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held consultations with the senior leadership of the party for the no-trust move against him by the opposition parties.

According to sources privy to the matter, the meeting mulled over the strategy for the no-trust move. “A strategy has been prepared during the meeting to foil no-trust move against the prime minister,” they said. The PTI leaders briefed the prime minister regarding contacts being made with the estranged members of the party in National Assembly and allies,” they said. PM Imran Khan was quoted as saying in the meeting that the opposition is not concerned regarding the public but is more interested in getting scot-free in their trials for corruption cases.

A report said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.