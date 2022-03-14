PM Khan to chair key meeting of PTI core committee today
Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday (today) at PM House.
The premier directed all core committee members to reach PM House. The participants of the PTI core committee will hold consultations over the no-confidence motion. The PTI huddle is likely to take important decisions.
On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held consultations with the senior leadership of the party for the no-trust move against him by the opposition parties.
A report said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would spend the next two days in meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) ahead of a no-trust move against him.