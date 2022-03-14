PPP urges govt to stop threats

Raza Rabbani criticises Speaker’s conduct

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the govt to stop issuing threats as the opposition prepares to oust the rulers through a no-confidence motion.

Central Information Secretary of PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Atta Marri said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been threatening through his Federal Minister Sarwar Khan that they will blow up to us with a bomb attack.

She added that Imran Khan and his federal ministers “should stop threatening us and we have taken serious notice of Imran Khan’s bomb threat while other state institutions of the country should also keep such threats on their record.”

Marri, in a statement, said law enforcement agencies should take serious notice of such an open threat of terrorism at the hands of the Federal Minister Sarwar Khan and he should also be arrested immediately by lodging a FIR against him. In a statement, she said that it was not a joke to talk about someone to blow up with bomb and “we had suffered from terrorism badly and rendered great sacrifices and even we are still on the target of terrorism today.” She further said that not only the Prime Minister Imran Khan but his cabinet was completely gone mad and the insane Prime Minister and the cabinet have become a big threat for the country.

She further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had “threatened us with gun and his Federal Ministers are threatening of suicide bomb attack. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his mafia have lost their senses and seemed panicked over no confidence motion.”

Meanwhile, Mian Raza Rabbani, former Chairman Senate, said the recent statement of the Speaker, National Assembly, on the Resolution for Vote of No Confidence against the Prime Minister, was conduct unbecoming of a Speaker, as at the instant moment Notice of such a Resolution is pending before him. A Requisition under Article 53, Constitution, 1973, to summon a session of the Assembly to move the Vote of No Confidence, is also pending before the Speaker, he added.

“Under Article 53, Constitution, 1973, it is the Speaker who has to summon the session, if such be the views of the Speaker on the Vote of No Confidence, can it be expected that he will exercise his power of summoning reasonably, it appears not,” he said.

Rabbani said the Speaker had exposed himself to be bound by his party line, “such is not the role of the Speaker, who has to be neutral in the application of the rules, law and the Constitution in the House.”

His conduct must inspire confidence in the Opposition and Treasury Benches. His silence on the arrest of MNAs and raid on Parliamentary Lodges, which is under his jurisdiction, shows his bias, he added.

Rabbani said it was the responsibility of the Speaker under the rules and the Constitution, 1973, to ensure that every Member has unhindered access to the House to perform his Parliamentary duties including casting of a vote, being one of the most scared.

“No Member regardless of the Party he belongs to or the position his party may take on a particular issue, can be prevented from coming to the House and exercising his right of vote or taking part in the business of the House. If there be any consequences under the law they follow once the violation, if any, has taken place. The Speaker has maintained a meaningful silence on this issue,” he maintained.

The Speaker, he said, “must clarify his position to his Members, House and the people of Pakistan. He must realize that international Parliamentary tradition is that once a Speaker is elected during the tenure he has no link with the Executive or his Party.”