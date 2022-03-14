News Desk

PTI announces date for ‘strong’ power show at D-Chowk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finally decided to stage power at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27, two days before voting on opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was announced by Federal Planning Minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar in a tweet on Monday.

Taking to Twitter the minister wrote: “PM Imran Khan has decided to hold a ‘massive’ public gathering at Islamabad’s D-Chowk on March 27. The world will see that the Pakistani nation will stand with their PM for the sovereignty of the country.”

 

PTI’s additional secretary-general Amir Kayani will monitor the arrangements for March 27 public rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, he said.

In another development, the federal government has decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23.

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

The meeting discussed the overall political situation of the country including no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that the participants of the meeting briefed the premier about contacts and developments reached with govt allies on-trust move.

