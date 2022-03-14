PTI ‘defectors’ assured of immediate polls to avoid by-election

ISLAMABAD – The opposition parties’ leadership has given assurance to the potential defectors from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of immediate general elections in the country following the success of no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, so as to avoid by-elections in their constituencies, sources privy to the development said on Sunday.

The defection clause is in sharp focus after filing of no-trust motion against the prime minister. This clause would apply once a treasury lawmaker votes in favour of the no-confidence move. The possibility of some ruling PTI lawmakers voting in favour of the no-confidence motion has generated a debate over the applicability of the defection clause, however, the treasury and the opposition have their own interpretations of Article 63-A of the constitution that deals with the disqualification of parliamentarians on grounds of defection.

PTI says that speaker National Assembly may invoke defection clause even after a PTI legislator enters the Parliament House, on the grounds that he violated the party head’s clear instructions to abstain from the proceedings on the day of vote on no-confidence motion and that his vote in favour of the no-confidence motion will not be counted. It says that the National Assembly speaker has the authority to pass exclusive ruling, restraining PTI MNAs from casting their votes in violation of a directive issued by the party head.

The Opposition is of the view that the defection clause would apply once a treasury lawmaker votes in favour of the no-confidence move against the prime minister and his vote will be counted as valid. However, both the sides agree to the extent that in both the cases, the member concerned would be considered as having defected.

A senior official at the Election Commission of Pakistan told The Nation on condition of anonymity that once a treasury member defects, it would be an open and shut case for the ECP and the defector would stand de-seated. The opposition alliance has been claiming support of several lawmakers of PTI on the issue of no-confidence motion.

The sources said that the possible defectors had sought an assurance from the opposition alliance for immediate general elections in the country in case the no-confidence motion against the PM is passed, as they would not be contesting for the NA seats for a tenure of even less than a year.

According to political experts, it would not be easy for the political parties also to accommodate the defectors in the party due to local politics. In Punjab especially, the main opposition party PML-N has already a candidate in each constituency and how the leadership would now prefer the defector over the ticket holders.

Article 63-A says that upon receipt of the declaration under clause (1), the Presiding Officer of the House shall within two days refer the declaration to the Chief Election Commissioner who shall lay the declaration before the Election Commission for its decision thereon confirming the declaration or otherwise within thirty days of its receipt by the Chief Election Commissioner. Where the Election Commission confirms the declaration, the member referred to in clause (1) shall cease to be a member of the House and his seat shall become vacant. Any party aggrieved by the decision of the Election Commission may within thirty days, prefer an appeal to the Supreme Court which shall decide the matter within ninety days from the date of the filing of the appeal. The whole process may spread over a five-month time.

On the other hand, there are media reports that the opposition has a plan to form a government in the Centre after the removal of PM Khan. There are also media reports that the opposition has offered Chief Minister slot in Punjab to the PML-Q in return of their support to the no-confidence motion and at the same time the opposition is giving assurance to the potential PTI defectors of immediate general elections, suggesting still the opposition is not clear about future course of action.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is also on record to have said that their first priority is removal of PM Imran Khan and the future course of action will be negotiated among the opposition parties later. It’s a ‘do or die’ situation for both the sides with each side claiming success ahead of the vote on no-confidence motion.