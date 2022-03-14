‘PTI to hold historic public rally at D-Chowk on March 27’

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar on Monday announced that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold a historic rally at federal capital’s D-Chowk on March 27.

Asad Umar, in a tweet, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold a historic public gathering.

The minister said that the world will witness how Pakistani nation stands with their captain for its freedom and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, PTI Core Committee gave powers to Prime Minister Imran Khan to make final decisions amid current political situation of the country.

The committee also decided to continue aggressive policy and public contact campaign across the country.

PTI, while being hopeful that coalition partners will not side with opposition parties, has tasked ministers to address reservations of government allies.

The meeting was told that government is in no hurry to summon session of the National Assembly and PTI has support of enough members to thwart opposition’s no-confidence motion; however, the opposition parties are offering bribes to party lawmakers.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that opposition is in a hurry because cases against its leadership are nearing logical end.