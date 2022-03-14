Rangers to takeover security of capital’s red zone

The interior ministry on Monday has decided to hand over the security of Islamabad’s Red Zone to Rangers and FC from March 20 to April 2.

According to sources, the interior ministry has decided to summon Rangers in Islamabad’s Red Zone from March 20 to April 2 to maintain law and order.

As many as 2,000 personnel of Rangers and FC will be deployed.

It must be mentioned here that from March 20 to April 2, the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot will be held, March 23 parade and all the all-important sessions of the National Assembly for the voting on the no-confidence motion tabled by the opposition against PM Imran Khan, is also scheduled between the above-mentioned dates.

Rangers and FC troops will be deployed at the important buildings and roads in the Red Zone. Sources said that a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

Earlier, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had said the security of the Parliament House and parliamentarians’ lodges would be reinforced with the deployment of the Rangers and FC personnel on the day of voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.