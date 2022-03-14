Spain to address poverty issues in south Punjab: Ambassador

MULTAN – Ambassador of Spain to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico said that Spain would continue to cooperate with Pakistan in different fields including agriculture, textile, civil engineering, housing and many other sectors. He said this during his tour at Rumi Fabrics here. The ambassador observed that he was visiting South Punjab to introduce local products to Spain. He remarked that Spain would also perform role in addressing the issue of poverty in the region by facilitating in job creations.