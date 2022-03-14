Workers be prepared to march towards D-Chowk anytime: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday, has asked the party office bearers and workers to be prepared to reach D-Chowk anytime.

Rana Sanaullah said that when the party gives a call, all the member and workers should move towards Islamabad to show the strength of PML-N.

It merits mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also planned to do a power-show at D-Chowk as the session for no-confidence motion comes closer.