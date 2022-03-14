News Desk

Workers be prepared to march towards D-Chowk anytime: Sanaullah

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Monday, has asked the party office bearers and workers to be prepared to reach D-Chowk anytime.

Rana Sanaullah said that when the party gives a call, all the member and workers should move towards Islamabad to show the strength of PML-N.

It merits mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has also planned to do a power-show at D-Chowk as the session for no-confidence motion comes closer.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI announces date for ‘strong’ power show at D-Chowk

Islamabad

PTI Core Committee gives powers to PM Imran to make final decisions

Islamabad

No-trust motion: PM Imran Khan calls off federal cabinet meeting again

Islamabad

Opposition parties to meet today over no-confidence Motion

National

No-trust vote: Govt to summon NA session after OIC FMs meeting

National

MNAs cannot be stopped from voting, NA Secretariat tells Asad Qaiser

Islamabad

Allies to decide on resignation from federal cabinet today: sources

Lahore

Moonis Elahi, Ali Tareen discuss country’s political situation

Karachi

Suspect who used to transfer stolen motorcycles from Karachi ‘arrested’

National

PM Khan to chair key meeting of PTI core committee today

1 of 232