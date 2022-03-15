255 new cases of corona detected, no death reported:Sindh CM

KARACHI – Fortunately no death stemming from Coronavirus was reported on Monday, however 255 new cases emerged when 8,962 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on Monday, adding, till last Sunday the number death was 8,091.

He said 8,962 samples were tested which detected 255 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate. Murad Ali Shah added that so far 8,055,843 tests have been conducted against which 569,117 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,922 patients have recovered, including 126 overnight.

The CM said currently 9,104 patients were under treatment, of them 9,022 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 78 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 77 patients was stated to be critical, including 4 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 255 new cases, 14 have been detected from Karachi, including 7 from East, 4 South and 3 Korangi. Hyderabad has 61, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Thatta 17, Dadu 16, Nausheroferoze 14, Kashmore 12, Ghotki and Matiari 10 each, Sujawal 9, Jamshoro, Tharparkar and Shikarpur 8 each, Sanghar 7, Jacobabad, Umerkot and Larkana 5 each, Badin, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan and Mipurkhas 4 each.

Vaccination: Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,570,159 vaccinations have been administered upto March 12th, and added during the last 24 hours 81,170 vaccines were inoculated – in total 48,651,329 vaccines have administered which constituted 88.58 percent of the vaccine eligible population.

41 more patients test positive for Covid-19

As many as 41 Covid-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 37,295 in the district on Monday.

Out of 37295 Covid-19 cases, 35620 have so far been recovered while 660 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1015, of them 1007 are isolated at homes while rest are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 925 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of them 41 cases were reported as positive with 4 % positivity rate.

Meanwhile, vaccination process was underway and 21021 people were received booster doses till March 14, 2022.