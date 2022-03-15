Agencies

AIOU organises seminar on study of Quranic words, research

ISLAMABAD – The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Sunday organised an international seminar to promote teachings of Quran and Sunnah in the country.

Prof Dr Abu Sufyan Islahi of Aligarh Muslim University, India was the keynote speaker at the seminar while Prof Dr Mohyuddin Hashimi, Dean, Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies presided over the seminar.

Giving a lecturer on Study of Quranic Words and Phrases, Dr Abu Sufyan Islahi said that unless the Holy Quran is understood and read properly, guidance from this holy book cannot be obtained and the purpose of revelation is not fulfilled. He said that Holy Quran itself asks that whatever you read, you should understand. He explained the meaning and significance of various rare words of the Holy Quran.

Emphasizing on understanding the meaning and significance of Quranic words, Prof Islahi said that these words are the choice of Allah and it is necessary for all of us to understand their meaning and significance. He also mentioned the rare words of Surah Kausar, Surah Yaseen and Surah Rehman. Prof Dr Mohyuddin Hashimi said that such conferences were very useful for scholars and researchers.

