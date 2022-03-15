News Desk

Ch Shujaat urges government, opposition to postpone their public gatherings

PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain on Tuesday has urged the government and the opposition to postpone their public gatherings as the economic and political situation cannot afford it.

Calling it a “dangerous” confrontation as it could have economic repercussions for the country, the PML-Q president warned that the country’s internal and external enemies could take advantage of the prevailing situation to fulfill their nefarious designs.

Talking to journalists, Shujaat said: “People are worried due to the ongoing number game between the government and the opposition as well as the public gatherings taking place in the country.”

“The opposition’s politics is reliant on public meetings,” he said, adding that it is not appropriate for the government to hold public gatherings in retaliation.

Shujaat warned that political competition can create anarchy and chaos in the country, as he urged both sides not to show their workers the path of provocative politics.

Without making it a matter of ego, both sides should take part in the polling on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, he advised the PTI and the opposition.

