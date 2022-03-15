COAS attends induction ceremony of SH-15 artillery guns in Lahore

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has attended the induction ceremony of SH-15 self-propelled artillery guns in the Corps of Artillery.

While addressing the ceremony the COAS remarked, “Induction of these most modern guns with increased range, battlefield mobility and accuracy would assuredly enhance operational preparedness of Pakistan Army”. He further expressed satisfaction on induction of this state of the art weapon system to meet the future battlefield challenges.

The army chief s also visited the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), where he was received by university’s Vice-Chancellor Dr Arshad Ahmad Malik and faculty members.

During his visit to the university he said that, “Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth,” as quoted by ISPR, as he interacted with the students.

The army chief further added that human resource development, innovation and technological advancements were vital for progress.

Chief of the Army Staff also said that misinformation and propaganda by inimical forces threatens national cohesion and must be identified and countered collectively through a unified response, according to a press release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations on Tuesday.