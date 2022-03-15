Court extends 7-day physical remand of PML-N ex-senator

Rawalpindi – Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Gaddafi Bin Zahir on Monday granted the investigators of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region seven days physical remand of PML-N ex-senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan in the case of grabbing government land.

FIA apprehended Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, a close aide and loyal to former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif, at Jinnah International Airport Karachi a couple of days ago from where he was trying to catch a Dubai-bounded flight to avoid being arrested by an anti-graft body in a corruption case registered against him and 10 other officers of RDA on a complaint of MS Ammara, the former DG of the civic body.

According to details, the court rejected the plea of anti-graft body and extended only 7 days remand of ex-senator when the investigators of ACE Rawalpindi Region pleaded the judge to extend his physical remand for 14 more days.

Arguing before the court, the council for accused said his client was held from Karachi airport illegally on bogus case saying there are countless legal errors in the FIR lodged against ex-senator.“Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan is a heart patient and is undergoing medical treatment in UK and Dubai,” the lawyer told the judge, adding that his client was held when he arrived Pakistan from Dubai to attend marriage ceremony of his son.

The court asked the counsel to produce the evidence showing ownership of Walayat Complex by Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan. The judge further added that a report can be summoned from DC or commissioner regarding khasra number of the disputed land.

It may be noted that ACE Rawalpindi Region registered case Chaudhry Tanvir on March 8,2022, according to which, he with the help of RDA officers illegally grabbed government land and built Walayat Complex and marquees on it. RDA sealed the land in question but the politician broke the seal and influenced Land Revenue Department to play a foul game in demarcation.

The court ordered the investigators to reproduce the accused on 21st March 2022 for further hearing in the case.