Ex-MNA Makhdooma Khaleeq-uz-Zaman passes away

HYDERABAD – Former provincial president of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former MNA Makhdoom Khaleeq-uz-Zaman passed away at a private hospital in Karachi on Monday.

While confirming the death of Makhdoom Khaleeq, family sources said that he had been suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney ailments for some time and had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital for a few days. Makhdoom Khaleeq-uz-Zaman was the uncle of Sawari Jamat’s chief Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman and the younger brother of late Makhdoom Amin Fahim.