Govt believes in business beyond borders: Minister

KARACHI – Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Monday said government believed in business beyond borders and that was why we efficiently participated in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiatives.

He said this as a key speaker in Sindh Industrial Cooperation B2B Investment Conference (Sindh Chapter) organized by Board of Investment here, said a statement.

Dharejo said that Hydro China, Shanghai Powergen, China Ghezouba Group, Fieldcore GE, Siemens Gamesa, Goldwind were the international companies which had invested in energy generation.The investors were invited in this sector and particularly Keti Bandar Power Project was ready to start.

Over 25,900 kilometers road network was spread all over the province which accommodated the farmers to market, freight and passengers transportation traffic.

The minister said that this road network has increased the job markets, agri-fields, tourism and travel activities. The successful public-private partnership projects on roads like Hyderabad-Mirpurkhas dual carriage way, Jhirk-Mulakatiyar bridge way and others have provided great benefits to people and investors.

He said provincial government was establishing Special Economic Zones (SEZ) like Dhabeji SEZ and Khairpur SEZ. All the sectors were warmly welcome to establish the business unit and had benefits of incentives prescribed as the SEZ Act 2012.

The Sindh Industrial Trade Estates were also established to strengthen the industrial base of Sindh. There were nine estate sites developed to boost the urban and rural economy in Sindh. About 4450 acres in Karachi were reserved under SITE which was one of the largest industrial estate reserve sites in Asia.

He told that there were around 19300 small, medium, mega industries all over sindh working on services, logistics, manufacturing industrial machinery, electronics machinery, paper, toys & sports material, textile, leather, footwear, furniture, glass & glassware, food processing, pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction & estate, etc. particularly, there were 807 small, medium and mega scale pharmaceutical companies/factories registered in Pakistan and 382 were established in Sindh. Karachi had great potential in pharmaceutical that out of 382 companies, 371 were established in Karachi. He expressed confidence that the conference would pave the way of strong relations between enterprises of China and Pakistan.