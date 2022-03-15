International forums should take serious view over missile firing by India on Pakistan

The Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) on Tuesday expressed concerns over the recent missile firing claimed accidental by India and warned that such dangerous incidents can act as triggers and seriously endanger regional peace.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has presided over the Corps Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

As per the tweets by ISPR on important global and regional developments, the internal security situations in the country were the highlighted topics in the conference.

“CCC was held at GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, COAS presided. The forum was given a comprehensive briefing on important global/regional developments, the internal security situation in the country & progress on Western Border Management Regime,” said ISPR.

It was further stated by Inter-Services Public Relations that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view.

ISPR stated that “Forum reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster. It was emphasized that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view.”

The statement by ISPR also added that “of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight. Such dangerous incidents can act as triggers and seriously endanger regional peace and strategic stability.”

ISPR further added that the COAS lauded successful ongoing ctr-terrorism operations. The forum expressed resolve to take all requisite measures to ensure the security of the country.

“COAS directed that comprehensive security measures be ensured for peaceful conduct of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting and Pakistan Day Parade. COAS appreciated operational preparedness of the formations and emphasized mission-oriented training,” stated ISPR.