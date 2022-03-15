JKT group ‘agrees to remove’ Punjab’s Usman Buzdar

LAHORE – While the ruling PTI and other political parties are busy in wheel and deal ahead of the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, leaders of the PML-N and the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group Monday held consultation over the future shape of things in Punjab, the biggest province bustling for change at a greater pace than the centre.

In a significant political development, Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif along with a party delegation visited the Model Town residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen to meet members of the JKT group to seek their cooperation for a possible change in Punjab.

The PML-N delegation included Sardar Owais Leghari, Ataullah Tarar, Khawaja Salman Rafique and Zeeshan Rafique. The JKT group was represented by Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial, Saeed Akbar Niwani and other MPAs.

This was the first formal contact between the PML-N and the JKT group after the filing of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister. Before this, Jahangir Tareen reportedly held a secret meeting with Mian Shehbaz Sharif before the former left for London for medical treatment.

Insiders said that a telephonic conversation also took place between Jahangir Tareen and Hamza Shehbaz during the meeting. The two leaders reportedly agreed to make joint moves for a possible change in the province. They also agreed to continue the process of consolations in the days to come as Hamza Shehbaz expressed good wishes for the health of Jahangir Tareen.

Sources privy to the meeting said that members of the JKT group sought guarantees for award of the PML-N tickets for the next general elections in return for any future cooperation. They also said that they were mentally prepared to quit the PTI if they were given a proper space in the PML-N. They said they wanted to have a long-term relationship with the PML-N.

Hamza Shehbaz, however, did not give any assurance saying he would place their suggestions before the party leadership.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting, members of the JKT group expressed their frustration over the situation in Punjab and agreed to remove Usman Buzdar from the office of chief minister.

The statement further said that the two sides had a detailed review of the current political situation and agreed to continue consultations in future. The meeting expressed concern over inflation, unemployment and rising corruption, and it also criticised the performance of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.