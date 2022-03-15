Love, peace, brotherhood, unity beautiful symbols of Punjab’s culture: Buzdar

Lahore-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were some of the beautiful symbols of the culture of Punjab.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony to commemorate Punjab Culture Day here at the CM office.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Asad Khokhar and Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal were crowned with the traditional turbans of Punjab by Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the traditional culture of Punjab was unique and spectacular as it was globally recognised, adding that the Punjabis enjoyed a unique identity as their culture was centuries-old.

He said that traditional cultural festivals reflected the distinct identity and individuality of each region, asserting that Punjab was the centre of multiculturalism and this was the uniqueness of Punjab.

Usman Buzdar said that only those nations moved forward that remained connected with their culture. “The role of the Information and Culture Department is commendable in promoting the culture of Punjab,” he concluded.

The chief minister also said that Sufi poets like Baba Fariduddin Ganjshakar, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed, Bulleh Shah, Waris Shah and Mian Muhammad Bakhsh had promoted and strengthened the cultural values, adding that the societal norms of civility, moralities, sincerity and tenderness were conspicuous in the provincial culture which was known the world over thanks to its multicultural diversity.

He congratulated the people and added that the purpose of celebrating culture day was to promote the norms of love and affection in society.

He said that the Information and Culture Department was holding colourful functions and other departments were also directed to celebrate the day with fervour. “The citizens should fully participate in these functions to play their role in the promotion of the traditional culture of the province,” the CM concluded.

CM THANKS HAFIZABAD PEOPLE

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday thanked the residents of Hafizabad district for a successful public meeting.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that the people had expressed their unflinching love for Prime Minister Imran Khan by holding a historic meeting in the district, adding that the successful meeting had unnerved the opponents as the sea of people had expressed their unwavering trust in the prime minister.

“I thank the people and congratulate the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) parliamentarians, ticket-holders and workers for making the public meeting a success,” Usman Buzdar said. “The opposition is going to be minus soon,” he asserted. “The opposition is trying to seek some sort of face-saving as it is entrapped in a blind alley,” he added.

