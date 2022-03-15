Over 25 MNAs, MPAs repose trust in PM, CM

LAHORE – Over 25 MNAs and MPAs held separate meetings with Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM office here on Monday. They expressed their complete trust in the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Punjab CM Usman Buzdar. “We stand by you and will continue doing so,” they vowed. The chief minister while talking to the parliamentarians emphasised that the D-Chowk meeting would prove to be a game-changer, adding that the role of opposition was seen nowhere in the future politics.

He stated that the opposition parties, getting united for the sake of attaining power, would soon be fighting with each other. “We are not afraid of any step taken by the opposition. We are united and focused,” he stressed. He highlighted that the country was put on the road to sustainable economic prosperity. He underscored that those creating political anarchy would soon disperse.

He was of the view that the opposition had lost its credibility due to its undemocratic designs. He said that PM Imran Khan enjoyed the complete confidence of 22 crore people of Pakistan. He remarked that the masses were well aware that the game of opposition had come to an end.

He asserted that the PTI government would effectively counter the no-trust motion tabled by the opposition. “The motive behind submitting a no-trust move is to derail the sustainable progress achieved in the country,” he stated.

He maintained that conspiratorial elements had been fully exposed before the nation. “The opposition has lost its nerves after submitting a no-trust motion,” he stated. Usman Buzdar vowed: “We are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and will collectively foil every nefarious design of the opposition.” He said that only an honest leadership of PM Imran Khan could lead Pakistan to the right direction, not the looters and plunderers. He maintained that opposition was only skillful in waging propaganda.

He stated that the nation had come to know the dual faces of those trying to create political anarchy in the country. “The opposition parties have dug a ditch for themselves by submitting a no-confidence motion.

The undemocratic practice of the opposition to display horse-trading is deplorable,” he said and stressed that PM Imran Khan was the saviour of the nation.

The CM assured the women MNAs and parliamentarians of implementing their doable recommendations and matters pertaining to political situation and development projects in their constituencies.

Women MNAs praised that the CM’s hard work and courtesy was clearly seen in Punjab.