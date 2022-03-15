Pak-US ties based on partnership, shared goals: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Pakistan desires to have strong ties with all countries including the US and said that the Pak-US relations are based on partnership and shared goals.

The prime minister was talking to Pakistan’s Ambassador-designate to USA Masood Khan who called on him here yesterday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting. The PM directed Ambassador Masood Khan to work for further strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He also said that connectivity of the Pakistani diaspora is one of the top most priorities of the government and the United States is home to a very vibrant Pakistani community which acts as a bridge between the two countries.

Imran Khan directed the Ambassador-designate to work towards further strengthening Pak-US relations particularly for enhancement of trade, investment and public diplomacy. He emphasized on correctly projecting Pakistan’s foreign policy priorities.

The PM wished Ambassador Masood Khan success for his new assignment.