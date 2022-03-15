News Desk

Pakistan reports 473 coronavirus cases in one day

Pakistan has reported 4 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,519,627. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,313 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 473 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 34,401 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 473 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.37 percent.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Govt, Opp make last ditch effort ahead of no-trust vote against PM

Islamabad

Pak-US ties based on partnership, shared goals: PM

Lahore

JKT group ‘agrees to remove’ Punjab’s Usman Buzdar

Islamabad

PTI announces power show in front of Parliament

Islamabad

Qureshi calls Opposition alliance ‘unholy’

Islamabad

Qureshi briefs German FM over Indian missile firing into Pakistan

Lahore

Over 25 MNAs, MPAs repose trust in PM, CM

Lahore

Opposition trembling as its no-confidence move bound to fail: Hasaan

Lahore

Punjab govt empanels cancer hospitals for free treatment under Sehat Card, says Dr Yasmin

Lahore

129 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

1 of 209