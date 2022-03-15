PM directs MNAs to enhance public interactions

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the Members of the National Assembly to enhance public interactions and mobilize the workers in their constituencies.

Talking to different members of the National Assembly in Islamabad today (Tuesday), he said the government always worked for the development and welfare of the people.

He said the participation of an increased number of people in PTI public gatherings is testimony of the increasing popularity of the ruling party.

The Prime Minister said the government saved the national economy, achieved record tax collection, reduced government expenses, and took tough decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Imran Khan said historic growth in agriculture, construction, major industries, exports, and remittances has been made possible due to investor-friendly policies of the government.

During the meetings, progress on development projects and political issues in the respective constituencies of the MNAs were discussed.