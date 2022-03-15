News Desk

PML-N decides to hold power show in major cities

After the political turmoil in the country, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to hold power shows in major cities.

PML-N has decided to give tough time to the government, for which it has decided to hold rallies in all major cities. Meetings will be held in all major cities including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has approved holding rallies in major cities. Opposition leaders in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and other leaders will address the meetings.

Instructions have been issued to the party leaders for the meetings. Government incompetence and inflation will be highlighted in the meetings.

