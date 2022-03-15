Our Staff Reporter

Poetry show to be held in Karachi on March 22

KARACHI – Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon was informed on Monday that 27th International Poetry show-2022 will be organized in Karachi on March 22. This was apprised to the Commissioner by a delegation of organizing committee members including Farhan-ur-Rehman, Jamal Azhar, Nadeem Mazji and Khalid Jamil Shamsi, said a statement.
Talking to the Committee, the Commissioner said that international poetry has promoted the identity of Karachi at the international level as this event has appeared as a Brand. “Patronizing literary, cultural and sports activities in the city is one of his priorities to provide a better environment for the younger generation,” he said. Chief Coordinator, Sakinan Sheher-e-Quaid, Mahmood Ahmed told Commissioner Karachi that he has been conducting international poetry show since 1989. The 27th International poetry showis being held on March 22 at the Expo Center.
Last year, over 10,000 people participated in the event, he said, added that the poets from India, USA, Europe and Middle East are expected to take part in the event.

