Our Staff Reporter

Police celebrate Punjab Culture Day

LAHORE – Lahore police Monday celebrated the Punjab Culture Day and performed their official duties in traditional attire.
The purpose of observing the day was to highlight enchanting culture and traditions of the soil of Punjab. In all the offices, police stations and field formations of the Lahore police, officers and officials participated in the festivities of Punjabi Culture Day with fervour, wearing traditional Punjabi clothes and turbans.
DIG Investigation Shahzada Sultan, DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan and DIG Security Mehboob Rasheed also participated in the colours of Punjabi culture while wearing turbans.
SSP Operations, SSP Admin, SSP Discipline and SSP Legal also handled government affairs in traditional Punjabi attire and turban. SSP Security Rashid Hidayat, SP Headquarters, and Divisional SPs also marked the day.
The CCPO said that protection of cultural and historic buildings and folk heritage of the city were the top priority of Lahore police.

