PTI announces power show in front of Parliament

| Kiani says people want to react on ‘opposition’s so-called no-confidence move against PM

PML-N flexing muscles to hold ‘mammoth rallies’

Fazl asks people to be ready for ‘march’ towards Islamabad on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD – The on-going political crisis is likely to continue at least for two more weeks as the ruling PTI Monday announced that voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will take place after March 27.

The PTI also announced to hold power show at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, located in front of Parliament House on March 27 before final voting on the no-confidence motion that will decide the fate of PM Khan.

It is also likely that Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser will summon the special session of the lower house of Parliament on March 21 and voting on the no-confidence motion will take place on March 28, an official told The Nation.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made final decision for holding a historic gathering at D-Chowk on March 27.

In a Tweet, the minister said that the world would see how the people of Pakistan stand with their captain to defend their independence and sovereignty. Meanwhile, addressing the Overseas Workers Convention, the federal minister said that the opposition would be defeated in the no-confidence motion.

He said that the political maneuvering of the opposition was aimed at blocking the journey of development. The minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only national party whose supporters were present throughout the country, from Gwadar to Khunjrab.

He said during the past 70 years there was not even single party, other than PTI, that had worked together with state institution to cope with the challenges the country has been faced.

He said Prime Minister always took decisions that were in the interest of nation and the people as well, adding that unity was the only way to success.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Aamir Mehmood Kiani has said PTI workers across Pakistan were being mobilised to reach Islamabad to participate in the mammoth public rally scheduled on 27th of this month.

Kiani on Monday said people wanted to react on the opposition’s recent accusations and so-called no-confidence move against the Prime Minister. He said that one million people would participate in this huge public rally aimed to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kiani said the party workers would instill their full confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan as their genuine fearless leader. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would decide the date and time of the historical public rally, whereas all the preparations were finalized. The people would come from across the country at the mega public gathering of PTI, he added.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Monday afternoon, he expressed the belief that over one million people will participate in the public rally on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said PTI organisations of all districts of Pakistan have been directed to be ready for the mega event.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan said massive activities will be launched in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi till final date of the event on 27th of this month.

Thundering spell of political innings about to start: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Monday called the nation that significant rather thundering spell of political innings was about to start as the date has been announced for the biggest power show in the country’s history.

The SAPM on his official Twitter handle, called the nation to join the Prime Minister in his procession on D-Chowk to be held on March 28 here.

Dar further wrote, “Are you ready! Pakistanis! The captain himself is going to enter the field and has set the fielding to give a crushing response to his political opponents”.

He questioned the masses that who was going to stay to support their captain till the last ball of this super over. The SAPM also shared a short video clip of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s procession while addressing a huge crowd of people.

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is planning to hold a power show in the federal capital to counter a political move of ruling Pakistan Thareek-e-Insaf to bring ‘one million’ supporters in D-chowk before voting on the no-confidence motion.

It is an idea coined in the high circles of the party but yet to be finalised by the top leadership after consulting other opposition parties.

Sources informed that the party is watching each and every development very closely as they don’t want to put the country into a chaos.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif is out of scene in whole no-trust saga and party President Shehbaz Sharif is leading the move but most of the parliamentarians believe that without her the party cannot hold a successful show.

“She is a mob puller and party will have to field her if it wants to get a massive crowd in Islamabad”, a MNA said, adding; “Maryam Nawaz can get more people than Imran Khan only from the north Punjab if party decides.”

Party members in background discussions with this scribe maintained that the party has its own options to defuse the situation that emerged after the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding holding of a massive public gathering in Islamabad.

Though, a section of media on Monday reported that in a message to office bearers at district level, the President PML-N Punjab chapter Rana Sanaullah has advised the workers to remain prepared for a call of the party leadership to show up their muscles in an apparent tit-for-tat move against scheduled power show by the ruling party.

But, there was no official confirmation either from Rana Sanaullah or the party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, who were repeatedly requested in this regard.

But, on the other side, multiple sources informed that PML-N’s Punjab chapter has started preparations and directed the party leaders on division and district level to start preparations as the party could announce a power show in Islamabad once PTI will confirm the date for its protest.

A senior party leader informed this scribe that if PML-N would announce to hold a public gathering on that same day at D-chowk then it would be a test for the local administration as well as the power corridors that how they will react to it.

He said so far, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party is only doing political sloganeering and there is no final word from PTI regarding political gathering in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal had also hinted that the party would hold a rally of two million people at the federal capital’s Constitution Avenue area against the PTI-led government.

The announcement comes as the ruling party is preparing to stage a one-million strong rally at Islamabad’s D-Chowk as part of its efforts to counter the opposition’s attempts to topple the PTI-led government.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Monday asked the entire nation to march towards the federal capital on March 23 for an anti-government long march.

“People should be ready for staying in Islamabad […] we are not sure till when will the long march last,” Fazl told journalists after Senator Faisal Javed announced that the PTI’s rally in Islamabad will take place on March 27 and the vote on the no-confidence motion will take place a day after. Fazl made the announcement after a meeting of Opposition parties which was hosted by Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.