Our Staff Reporter

Punjab CM visits Basharat’s residence to offer condolence

RAWALPINDI – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of sister of Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja.
He extended sympathies to the bereaved family during his visit to Dhamial House, here on Monday.
CM Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar was received by Muhammad Basharat Raja and other family members upon his arrival.
In a condolence message, CM prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

