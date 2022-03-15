Punjab govt signs smart water metering project with Chinese companies

A Concession Agreement was signed between Government of the Punjab and consortium of 3 Chinese companies (M/s. Wenling Younio Water Meter Co. Ltd, M/s. Jiangsu Xinlang Environmental Company (Private) Ltd., and M/s. China Energy Engineering Group Jiangsu No.3 Electric Power Construction Co. Ltd.) through “XINLANG Lahore Water Metering (SMC-Private) Limited” a Special Purpose Vehicle created for this project.

Addressing at the event, Chief Minister Punjab stated that this project is forerunner initiative under PPP mode in Pakistan taken by Government of Punjab and will be replicated in provincial metropolis after successful implementation in Lahore. He acknowledged the efforts of Planning and Development Board, WASA Lahore, Punjab PPP Authority and allied departments adding that despite rupee dollar parity, the pace of work continued to make this project successful.

As per details, total cost of the project is PKR 9.3 billion while 711,265 water meters (93% domestic and 7% commercial) will be installed in Lahore. The establishment of local manufacturing unit to assemble water meters will create employment generation for the residents.

Chairman Planning and Development Board declared the project as a revolutionary plan and first of its kind to be launched in Pakistan in collaboration with private partners. He said that signing ceremony will boost the confidence of the private sector and will pave the way for the successful implementation of mega road sector PPP projects which are currently under bidding.

Managing Director WASA Lahore informed that that presently WASA is sending bills based on the size of the consumers’ houses, but after meter installation they would be charged for their actual usage, and no one would have to pay extra bill. Replying to a query, he said meters installation would minimize wastage of water and maintain its quality as people would be conscious about any leakage and report it. It would also stop the practice of extracting more ground water and help maintain its level.

Chief Executive Officer Punjab PPP Authority congratulated the citizens of Lahore and highlighted that every consumer of Lahore, either domestic or commercial, will benefit from the initiative. He informed the media that signing ceremony is a major milestone achieved and declared that in this context completion of projects under public-private partnership is the best course of action. He claimed that under the leadership of current government, Punjab PPP Authority will increase the development portfolio of Punjab by executing PPPs across multiple sectors.