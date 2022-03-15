Qureshi briefs German FM over Indian missile firing into Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday underscored the high value Pakistan attached to its relations with Germany, saying it was determined to further deepen its collaboration with Germany across all areas of mutual benefit.

The foreign minister spoke on telephone with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release. Discussing the situation in Ukraine, Qureshi said it was a grave moment in Europe’s history. He apprised his German counterpart of the prime minister’s phone conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, as well as his own phone calls with the foreign ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Hungary and Russia and with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union.

In all these contacts, he said, Pakistan had stressed the importance of cessation of hostilities, establishment and maintenance of humanitarian corridors, provision of humanitarian assistance and continuous efforts for a solution through dialogue and diplomacy. The foreign minister briefed Baerbock over violation of Pakistan’s airspace by an Indian missile on March 9.

He said India had regretted what it called “accidental” firing of the missile, however, such a serious matter could not be addressed with the simplistic explanation proffered by the Indian authorities. Foreign Minister Qureshi further said Pakistan had called for a joint probe in the incident, and was also calling upon the international community to take serious notice of the incident of grave nature in a nuclearized environment and play its due role in upholding and promoting strategic stability in the region.

The foreign minister said he looked forward to receiving the German counterpart in Islamabad in April to continue discussions.

Foreign Minister Annalena appreciated the foreign minister for sharing his perspective on bilateral and regional issues, and said she looked forward to continue the discussions. This was the second phone conversation between the two foreign ministers in a month. The two sides agreed to remain in contact.