Qureshi calls Opposition alliance ‘unholy’

| Qureshi says Bilawal, Zardari buying lawmakers | PPP leadership resorting to undemocratic, unconstitutional tactics

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi yesterday alleged that the opposition had formed an ‘unholy’ alliance.

Speaking at a news conference here, he said Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his father Asif Ali Zardari were buying lawmakers.

“Bilawal and his father have embarked upon buying conscience, which they should avoid. We are well aware of the prices you are setting. The members themselves relayed us, whom you contacted. Is buying members by carrying bags of currency notes compliance with the constitution,” he said.

He said Bilawal urged the Supreme Court and Election Commission of Pakistan to play their roles while these institutions had no role in no-confidence motion against the PM.

Qureshi said that the government would inflict defeat on opposition regarding no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan in a political and democratic manner in accordance with the spirit of the constitution. “The institutions fully understood their constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

The FM said that the PPP leadership was resorting to undemocratic and unconstitutional tactics and offering money to buy the loyalties of elected representatives.

He said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government had full confidence in its allies including the Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid-e-Azam), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and Balochistan Awami Party.

He said the allied parties always stood by the government in the past and the ruling party was grateful to them. The FM, who is also the PTI Vice Chairman, said the leadership of allied parties comprised seasoned politicians who could not be hoodwinked by the opposition parties.

Qureshi said the unholy alliance amongst the opposition parties was a “marriage of convenience” which was not durable and would shatter soon. He pointed out that the opposition parties had no common ideology.

“Their only agenda is to oust PM Imran Khan and everybody knows as to why they are scared of Imran Khan,” he said adding that the drama staged by the opposition parties was not benefiting the economy or the business environment in the country.

Alluding to the situation on the global front, the FM said that the government would move forward viewing the national interests.