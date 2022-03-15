SAU sets up ‘Sindh Agriculture Science Society’

HYDERABAD – The management of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam has set up ‘Sindh Agriculture Science Society’ for agricultural development, guidance of farmers and students as well as initiation of various agricultural, scientific and research programmes.

The Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri who inaugurated the office of the Society on Monday at a simple ceremony which was attended by teachers and concerned officers said that the society has included experts from all fields related to agriculture, which is a positive development. The academic and research work as well as modern agricultural information activities will be encouraged with utilization of all resources aimed to guide students, farmers, dairy farmers and the community, he said.

The president of the Society Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi said the magazines are being published from the platform of the Society while a series of seminars and scientific activities will be organized under the platform of the society. Among others, Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences, Dr. Mubeen Lodhi, Director Advanced Studies, Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, Dr. Imran Khatri and Amin Soomro attended the ceremony.

It may be mentioned here that the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri will act as the Chief Patron of Sindh agriculture science society with Dean Crop Protection Faculty Dr. Jan Muhammad Murree as Patron. Nesides, Dr. Bhai Khan Solangi has been selected as the President of the society with Dr. Shahnawaz Marri as General Secretary.