White-ball games against Aussies may shift to Lahore: Sources

Political fever in almost every city of Pakistan is high as opposition parties join hands to pull Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from power.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering to shift the white-ball matches against Australia from Rawalpindi to Lahore.

The decision to shift all the matches to Gaddafi Stadium has been tabled but the final decision regarding this is yet to finalize.

Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against Australia commence on March 29 whereas the one-off T20I will be played on April 5.

The tickets for both limited-overs series are yet to be put on sale, which implies that PCB has the luxury to shift the venue without any hurdle.