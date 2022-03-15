World Kidney Day marked

SUKKUR – Marking World Kidney Day, the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), Chablani Center Sukkur organized a daylong event mainly featuring public awareness here on Monday.

Director, SIUT Sukkur, Dr Iqbal Daudpoto informed the that World Kidney Day was an international annual event celebrated across the globe for creating mass awareness of the diagnosis, treatment options and more importantly prevention of kidney diseases.

He said that the leading causes of chronic kidney diseases are primarily diabetes, kidney glomerular diseases and high blood pressure. Other causes are excessive use of pain killers, some Hakeemi medicines, genetic disorders, by birth defects, stone disease, infections, environmental pollution and unhygienic conditions, and older age, he added.

Those who spoke on the occasion, Dr Saboor Soomro and others. A large number of people participated in the event and availed the facilities.

NH&MP Sukkur to

celebrate Pakistan Day

National Highways and Motorways Police Sukkur would celebrate the Pakistan Day at the Sukkur toll plaza under the supervision of SP Javed Iqbal Chadhar at Sukkur Toll Plaza, the officers of Motorway Police would welcome commuters, briefed them about traffic rules and regulation and distribute road safety pamphlets and booklets.

While talking to APP here on Monday, SP NH&MP Sukkur zone said that”Pakistan Day (Youm-e-Pakistan) is the day on which resolution was passed for the creation of Pakistan, an independent state for Muslims.”

Due to tireless efforts of the Muslims, Pakistan appeared on the map of the world as an independent and sovereign state on August 14, 1947. It was only because of this glorious country of ours which affords us the enjoyment of all of our freedoms and liberties, he added.

The SP said that the IG NH&MP had a staunch determination to ensure immaculate adherence to traffic laws on the motorways. The motorway police was committed to serve the travelers and that the success of all public services.