Another win for Pakistan in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket

LAHORE – Pakistan downed Bangladesh by 8 wickets in the Triangular T20 Blind Cricket Tournament match at Skyland University Cricket Ground, Sharjah on Tuesday. According to information made available here, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistani bowlers didn’t allow Bangladeshi batters to score freely and restricted them to 111-6 in 20 overs. Bangladeshi captain Ashiqur Rehman made 48. Man of the match Matiullah grabbed 2 wickets. In reply, Pakistan chased down the target in 11.5 overs losing just 2 wickets. Riasat Khan and Badar Munir made 36 and 34 runs respectively. Today (Wednesday), Pakistan will again play against India.