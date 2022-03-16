‘Anyone leaving PM Imran Khan will be defeated in 2023 polls’

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Wednesday said that anyone who will leave Prime Minister Imran Khan will not be able to make a comeback in politics in 2023 elections like Javed Hashmi.

Taking to Twitter, Faisal Javed, who is a close confidante of PM Imran Khan, said that the PTI ticket will be in top demand during the next elections scheduled in 2023.

“There will be 10 candidates vying for a PTI ticket in every constituency,” he said and added, “Whoever leaves Imran Khan will not be able to win from his constituency.”

He said that the prime minister has successfully hold public gatherings in Mandi Bahauddin, Mailsi, Dir and Hafizabad. “Now he is going to Swat today during the ongoing public campaigning,” he said and asked people of Swat if they are ready to welcome the prime minister.

He said that the no-trust move against prime minister has turned into a multiplying confidence on him.

It is pertinent to mention here that the joint opposition parties have submitted a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly.

Both opposition and the government since the submission are involved in political engagements with the allies.