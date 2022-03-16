Benzema becomes all-time highest French goalscorer as Real Madrid beat Mallorca

Karim Benzema became the all-time top French striker after scoring twice in Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over RCD Mallorca at the Visit Mallorca Stadium on Monday.

Vinicius Junior also scored in the second half to give Real Madrid their fourth successive La Liga victory.

The 34-year-old French striker netted 413 career goals, surpassing legendary Thierry Henry’s total of 411 goals.

Having scored 22 league goals this season, Benzema has put forth an impressive performance that has helped Real Madrid sit at the top of La Liga.

Real Madrid collected 66 points in 28 matches, getting 10 points ahead of second-placed Sevilla.

RCD Mallorca are 16th in the La Liga table with 26 points.​​​​​​​