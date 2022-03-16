Big IT Projects

In a positive development, the government, through the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and the Universal Service Fund (USF), has launched seven projects worth over Rs8 billion to provide broadband services to over 2.5 million people in the unserved and underserved areas of the four provinces.

While this is a hefty price that might take a toll on the budget, this was a necessary expense. What is remarkable about this current investment is that it prioritises areas in Balochistan, South Punjab and Sindh which were previously almost cut off from the rest of the country when it came to up-to-date, modern connectivity and communications. The project aims to provide 4G services in Qila Saifullah and Zhob in Balochistan, as well as the Jhang, Bhakkar and Toba Tek Singh districts of Punjab.

Pakistan has seen several milestones in the area of connectivity in the past few years. The Federal Minister for Communications even received a certificate of best performance for the significant progress that the country has made in connecting what used to be far-flung areas to the rest of the country. Previous efforts by the government focused on motorways and the North, viewing the projects from the perspective of increasing tourism. It is then an important development that the new IT projects that have been approved prioritise neglected areas of Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, which may not suffer from the same terrain problems but were severely lacking in IT technology.

Providing IT infrastructure will open new avenues for employment and progress. It is good that the government has identified that digital is the future and has placed a particular focus on bringing digital reform, access and awareness. IT infrastructure can bring to life economies of far-flung areas, reducing the burden on urban centres. It is hoped that the process of the subsidies granted under these projects ensues without politics, delay or financial loss and we see the positive results of these investments very soon.