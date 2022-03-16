News Desk

Cylinder explosion injures three in Rohri

At least three persons sustained burn injuries when fire erupted in a shop situated at the Rohri Railway Station on Tuesday night.

According the details, the fire spread very quickly and engulfed two nearby shops and two hotels. The blaze also damaged several motorcycles which were parked near the shop.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and brought the fire under control. Rescue teams also shifted the injured persons to Rohri Hospital.

