Defence, military leaders from Bahrain, Nigeria call on COAS Qamar Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met Defence Minister of Nigeria and Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain in two separate meetings, quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, Nigeria’s Defence Minister Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retired) called on COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ today.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan views Nigeria as a key country in African continent and they appreciate Nigeria’s role towards regional peace.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and ensured to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

In a separate meeting, Commander of the National Guard of Bahrain General Shaikh Mohamed Bin Isa Bin Salman AI-Khalifa also called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further enhance professional cooperation between both the armies were discussed.

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan values its strong diplomatic, economic and defence relations with Kingdom of Bahrain. Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral cooperation including efforts for peace and security in the region.