News Desk

Election commission stops PM Imran from holding rally in Swat

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding a public meeting in Swat today (Wednesday).

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to revised code of conduct issued by the ECP for the conduct of Local Government elections (Phase II) in Swat, all public office holders including President and Prime Minister were banned from holding public meetings after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public gathering in Swat today (Wednesday) as part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) mass contact campaign.

