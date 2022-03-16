Fawad invites opposition for ‘peaceful’ rally in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has also invited the opposition parties for a “peaceful” rally in Islamabad as Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain urges the government and the opposition to call off D-Chowk rallies on the eve of a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan in ‘greater interest of the country’.

“If the opposition wants to hold a peaceful rally, we welcome them and provide them with every kind of facility. In democracy, public opinion is the real decision and public rallies are an important means to express this opinion,” Fawad said in a tweet.

Both the PTI and the opposition have been seen increasingly engaged in trading barbs after the opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against PM Imran last week, leading to rising political temperatures in the country. PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan had announced on Monday that the party had finalised March 27 for holding the rally at the D-Chowk. Hours after the announcement, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman also gave a call to the public and workers of its component parties to begin a long march towards Islamabad on March 23 to stage a sit-in which he said, could continue till the completion of the voting process in the National Assembly.