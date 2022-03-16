PR

FC KPK lift 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup

RAWALPINDI – FC KPK Team clinched the 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup after outsmarting PAF Team by 9-5 in the final played Rawalpindi. Total six teams participated in the pilot event. Ambassador of Czech Republic H.E. Tomas Swetanka was chief guest and appreciated the efforts of Murree Brewery team for promotion sports and revealed that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup was held in 1904. Expressing his views, Chairman Murree Brewery Company Isphandyar Bhandara said: “Sports help in developing mental and physical abilities of the youth and also build their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities, because self-confidence in a person can play an important role in the country’s development.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Second Test: Babar, Shafique’s resistance sets up gripping final day

Newspaper

Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Championship inaugurated

Newspaper

Remington Stars, PH Tigers score victories in Polo League

Newspaper

SACM Punjab vows to help PCF take cycling to new heights

Newspaper

Waqas wins title of ‘Mr. GCU 2021-22’

Newspaper

PCA plans more events

Newspaper

Two QFs to be decided in MidCity National Open Polo today

Newspaper

Another win for Pakistan in Triangular T20 Blind Cricket

Karachi

Karachi Police introduce 80 best IOs to probe heinous cases

Karachi

Khuhro says Khan’s departure has become imminent

1 of 320