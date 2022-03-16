FC KPK lift 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup

RAWALPINDI – FC KPK Team clinched the 118th MP Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup after outsmarting PAF Team by 9-5 in the final played Rawalpindi. Total six teams participated in the pilot event. Ambassador of Czech Republic H.E. Tomas Swetanka was chief guest and appreciated the efforts of Murree Brewery team for promotion sports and revealed that the inaugural M.P. Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup was held in 1904. Expressing his views, Chairman Murree Brewery Company Isphandyar Bhandara said: “Sports help in developing mental and physical abilities of the youth and also build their character along with improving patience and courage in their personalities, because self-confidence in a person can play an important role in the country’s development.”