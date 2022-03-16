News Desk

High-level delegation of Austria arrives in Islamabad today

Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of Austria Alexander Schallenberg arrives in Islamabad on Wednesday on a four-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The Austrian Foreign Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation.

During his visit, the Austrian Foreign Minister will hold delegation talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to review the whole range of bilateral matters as well as discuss regional and global issues of importance.

The Austrian Foreign Minister is also expected to meet other dignitaries during his visit.

A business roundtable is being organized where Austrian and Pakistani businessmen will get an opportunity to discuss prospective business opportunities.

The Austrian Foreign Minister would also undertake a visit to Lahore.

