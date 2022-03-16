Interior minister sees voting on no-trust motion against PM by March-end

LAHORE – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Tuesday that there would be no voting [on no-trust motion] on March 27, the day the PTI would be holding a big public rally in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

“The probable dates for the voting on [no-trust motion] are going to be March 28, 29 and 30. The PTI’s rally is planned for Sunday and there would be no voting on this day”, he said while talking to the media here. The interior minister said that he would be responsible if somebody is stopped from casting a vote on the no-confidence motion. “We have called around 1,000 Frontier Corps and as many number of Rangers’ personnel for security”, he added.

The interior minister termed the last week of March [from March 23 to March 30] very important for country’s politics. “It is a week of politics of judo and karate”, he added.

Talking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s call for a long march and the alleged use of batons [in case of resistance], the interior minister told Maulana that the politics of “Maula Jat” [a reference to a famous character in a Punjabi movie] will not work.

“Its consequences would be dangerous and dreadful. It is quite possible that something else comes out of it instead of no-confidence motion”, he warned.

The minister, however, said that the government will provide full protection to the Opposition’s march on March 23. He said the foreign minister of China would also visit Pakistan on March 22. He said the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) session was also scheduled in Islamabad in which foreign ministers of various countries would participate, so everyone had to show responsibility in these circumstances.

He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman had been raising slogans of long march for the last four months but politics of agitation would not work this time. He said Maulana was not a politician of the stature of ex-Chinese premier Mao Tse-tung.

In an implicit reference to the opposition parties, Sheikh Rashid said that ‘pests of imperialism’ would be exterminated.

Interior minister advised the opposition to refrain from doing chaotic politics, otherwise they would have to face its consequences. “Avoid confrontation; don’t spread anarchy; its consequences would be disastrous”, he warned, adding that the elements trying to create chaos would have to wait for the next 10 years and they would not be able to do anything about it during this period.

Calling the Opposition as “insane”, the minister said that only one year was left in the completion of democratic process, but they had decided to take confrontation with the government one year before.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members and its allies would fully support Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The allies are enjoying the situation, but ultimately they would revert to the government”, he said while citing the line of a famous poetess Parveen Shakir. Sheikh Rashid also said the genuine people with consentience always stood by their allies in all seasons even in worst or challenging situation. He said the nation did not forgive those who deceived their partners in difficult times.

Replying to a question about the PML-Q, he said he would not be saying anything about this party. “If I say anything [about them] they would get angry. So, I will be careful [not to say anything] till March 30”, he observed. Reacting to another question on the same subject, the minister said: “I will advise Chaudhrys to stand with Imran Khan. But I can only advise them”.

Answering a question about the neutrality of the ‘Umpire’, he said: “Umpire is standing with Pakistan, and it is imperative that there should be no anarchy in Pakistan….and the people, I know, they are advising them [political parties] to amicably settle their issues through mutual understanding. They are supporters of democracy. They are not with anybody. They are with Pakistan”.

Asked if he could play the role of a bridge between the Opposition and the government to settle the issues, he said: “The things have now gone too far”, he said and added: “Mukhtaria gal wadh gai hai”, referring to the pithy saying of politician Nadim Afzal Chan. “If the things are not settled, there would be “Dama Dam Mast Qalandar”, he added.

To a question about Bilawal Bhutto’s long march, Sh Rashid reacted by uttering his oft- repeated below the belt remarks about the PPP politician. Sheikh Rashid said that he had no conflict with Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari but there was no scope of PPP in Punjab’s politics.

To a question, he said it was a constitutional right of the PTI to hold public gatherings, adding that if the PTI had started holding its public gatherings earlier, the opposition could not tabled the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly after being afraid of the PTI’s popularity. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had conducted successful public gatherings and he also planned to hold a mass public gathering on March 27 in Islamabad. The minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan would emerge victorious after the vote of no-confidence motion, adding: “We stand firm with Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in every situation”.