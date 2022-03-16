Karachi Test: Pakistan bat against Australia on fifth day

Pakistani batters facing a challenge as they chase the huge target of 506 runs set by Australia on the last day of Test series played between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi National Stadium.

According to details, Pakistani Captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafiq started the innings today at 192 runs with a loss of two wickets.

Kangroos need eight more wickets to win the match whereas Shaheens need to score 314 runs today to win the match.