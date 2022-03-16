News Desk

Karachi Test: Pakistan bat against Australia on fifth day

Pakistani batters facing a challenge as they chase the huge target of 506 runs set by Australia on the last day of Test series played between Pakistan and Australia in Karachi National Stadium.

According to details, Pakistani Captain Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafiq started the innings today at 192 runs with a loss of two wickets.

Kangroos need eight more wickets to win the match whereas Shaheens need to score 314 runs today to win the match.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IHC nullifies Islamabad local body election ordinance 2021

National

Pakistan expresses concern over India’s hijab ban verdict

Islamabad

PM Imran to benefit from no-trust motion: Sheikh Rashid

Business

Tarin directs to resolve issues of pharma industry

Islamabad

Election commission stops PM Imran from holding rally in Swat

Islamabad

OIC CFMs: Fazlur Rehman asks marchers to enter Islamabad on March 25

Islamabad

Pakistan confirms 493 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Islamabad

Pakistan sends humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine

Islamabad

PTI refuses to give CM Punjab slot to PML-Q

Islamabad

CNG stations in Islamabad, Punjab, KP to reopen today

1 of 267