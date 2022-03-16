National Security Policy: Urdu version now available, says Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday announced the release of the Urdu version of the National Security Policy.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Moeed Yusuf said: “I am pleased to announce that the Urdu translation of the public version of the National Security Policy and its summary can now be found on our website.”

I am pleased to announce that the Urdu translation of the public version of the National Security Policy and its summary can now be found on our website. https://t.co/lGklKkKmVN pic.twitter.com/ZJnTbCER2v — Moeed W. Yusuf (@YusufMoeed) March 16, 2022

In January this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the public version of the first-ever National Security Policy of Pakistan, emphasizing the need on improving the economy of the country so that they do not need to approach the International Monetary Fund (IMF), whose conditions may affect the country’s security.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the prime minister lauded the national security division and said that the policy has brought clarity over national security challenges faced by the country.

He lauded the security forces for defending the homeland and said that they had rendered many sacrifices in the war against terror. “There are examples of multiple Muslim countries who remained unable to defend their territories,” he said.

The prime minister said that the security policy will pave the direction for the nation, bringing the state and public on the same path.