No-trust: ECP asked to take notice of PML-N’s admission of horse-trading

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should issue a notice to PML-N MNA Javed Latif for admitting horse trading for the success of no-trust move.

Taking to Twitter, the federal minister shared a video of Javed Latif admitting PML-N’s role in horse trading for the success of the no-trust motion. “Principally, the ECP should issue a show cause notice to PML-N and seek clarification,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry, however, said that the ECP is only after PTI and is unable to see the acts committed by the PML-N.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has recently barred Prime Minister Imran Khan from attending the public meeting in Swat on March 16.

The warning was issued by ECP’s district monitoring officer in view of the upcoming phase of local government (LG) elections in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The commission stated in its order that the president, prime minister and others were disallowed to attend in the districts where elections are going to be held in accordance with the elections code of conduct.

According to the election code of conduct, announcements for any development scheme by the public office-bearers were banned after the unveiling of the polls’ schedule. The commission warned legal action against the premier after his participation in the Swat public meeting.