Opposition changes schedule of long march

The joint opposition has changed the schedule of the long march due to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers meeting.

Talking to media in Islamabad along with PPP leader Naveed Qamar, ANP s Mian Iftikhar, and PML-N s Rana Sanaullah, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that it has been decided that all the convoys across the country will reach Islamabad on March 25. It was decided to include PPP and ANP back in the PDM.

Continuing his speech, he said that OIC foreign ministers are our guests, foreign ministers will be present in Islamabad till March 24, OIC foreign ministers are our guests, they do not want the guests to have any problem. Avoid caravans entering Islamabad on March 23. The action plan for the long march has been decided. All caravans will be in touch with each other.

The PDM chief further said that the question of withdrawal of no-confidence motion does not arise, there is no delay on our part, the government should convene a meeting. Let me make it clear that we have no competition with their meeting. We have already announced our long march.

Continuing his speech, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said that it would be clear by tomorrow, the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said with great clarity. Coalitions will be separated from the government, allies can no longer walk with the government.